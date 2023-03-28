FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins lost a couple of veteran relievers Tuesday when Jeff Hoffman was granted his release and Danny Coulombe was traded to Baltimore for cash considerations.

Both pitchers, signed to minor-league contracts, had slated to start the season at Class AAA St. Paul.

Hoffman, a 30-year-old righthander, had an opt-out to become a free agent if he didn't make the team. He pitched five innings in spring training games, giving up two runs and striking out eight.

The ninth overall choice in the 2014 draft, Hoffman was with Cincinnati the past two seasons after five seasons with the Colorado Rockies. In 134 major-league games — 50 of them starts — he has a 5.68 ERA.

Coulombe, coming off hip surgery, was assigned to minor league camp Sunday. The 33-year-old lefthander hadn't given up a run in spring training, but was a victim of numbers as the Twins kept lefties Caleb Thielbar and Jovani Moran made the team.

The Orioles designated pitcher Andrew Politi for assignment, clearing room on their roster for Coulombe. He'll start the season in the major leagues.