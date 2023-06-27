ATLANTA — The Twins put reliever Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list because of right elbow soreness before tonight's game against the Braves.

The veteran righthander has been one of the team's best pitchers. In 25 games he is 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA, with 35 strikeouts in 25⅔ innings. Opponents are hitting .172 off him.

Reliever Oliver Ortega was called up from St. Paul to replace Stewart on the 25-man roster. He pitched in one game for the Twins this season, and was 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in 17 games for the Saints.

José De León went on the injured list on Sunday, and will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury that will require a second Tommy John surgery.

Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.98 ERA) is coming off a complete game shutout of the Red Sox and will start for the Twins tonight (6:20, BSN) against righty Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.40).

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Byron Buxton, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Royce Lewis, 3B

Joey Gallo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Michael A. Taylor, CF

BRAVES LINEUP

Ronald Acuna, RF

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Sean Murphy, C

Marcell Ozuna, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Orlando Arcia, SS

Michael Harris, CF