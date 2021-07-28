The Twins hit seven home runs Wednesday at Target Field, including four in the eighth inning.

It wasn't enough.

Detroit scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead, then held on to beat the Twins 17-14.

The Tigers won two of three in the series as the Twins fell deeper into last place in the American League Central.

Ryan Jeffers hit a grand slam and a two-run homer for the Twins, and Miguel Sano also homered twice. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Brent Rooker also connected.

But the Tigers rolled to a big early lead against Twins starter J.A. Happ, who gave up nine earned runs and 10 hits, failing to get an out in the fourth inning.

All nine Detroit starters had hits.

Jeffers' grand slam highlighted a six-run fourth as the Twins crept within 10-6.

After Detroit went up 13-6, the Twins got four homers in eighth — including two-run shots from Sano and Jeffers — to cut the margin to 13-12. It was the first time the Twins had four homers in an inning since May 2, 1992, when Shane Mack, Kirby Puckett, Kent Hrbek and Randy Bush homered in an inning at Yankee Stadium.

But Eric Haase, whose dramatic grand slam in the ninth inning Tuesday tied a game the Tigers eventually won, hit a three-run double in the top of the ninth off Juan Minaya to highlight a four-run inning as the Tigers went ahead 17-12.

Polanco hit a two-run shot off All-Star closer Gregory Soto in the ninth.

The game lasted four hours and three minutes.