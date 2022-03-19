FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins added a righthander to their bullpen on Saturday, signing 14-year veteran Joe Smith to a one-year contract.

Smith, 37, will be playing for his eighth major-league franchise, and has had success in a middle-relief role nearly everywhere. His career ERA is 3.09 in 832 major-league games, including a 15-save, 1.81-ERA season with the Angels in 2014.

He also has played for the Mets — who drafted him out of Wright State in 2006 — Cleveland, Angels, Cubs, Blue Jays, Astros and finished the 2021 season with the Mariners, where he posted a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings.

Smith buttresses the right side of the Twins' bullpen, and figures to share right-handed middle-inning responsibilities with Tyler Duffey and Jorge Alcala. The Twins have Taylor Rogers, Caleb Thielbar and rookie Jovani Moran as left-handers.

The addition of Carlos Correa dominated talk at spring training camp.