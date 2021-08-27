The Twins open a three-game weekend series against the National League Central-leading Brewers tonight (7:10, BSN) at Target Field.

Before the game, the Twins reinstated Jorge Alcala from the injured list and called up another reliever, Ian Gibaut, from Class AAA St. Paul.

Kyle Barraclough and Edgar García, both relievers, were sent down to the Saints.

Alcala missed 15 games because of triceps tendinitis. In 45 games for the Twins this season, he is 3-5 with a 5.11 ERA.

Gibaut, 27, will make his Twins debut. He was a waiver claim from Texas at the end of last season, and in 27 games for the Saints he was 1-3 with a 7.2 ERA. He is a veteran of 24 major league games with the Rays and Rangers; he'll wear No. 65.

Barraclough gave up four runs in three games with the Twins and Garcia, in six games, gave up 12 runs.

Pitcher Luke Farrell (right oblique strain) moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Gibaut on the 40-man roster.

Andrew Albers makes his first start for the Twins tonight against lefthander Eric Lauer (4-4, 3.59).