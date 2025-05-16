Twin Cities teacher lured to park by online vigilantes, jailed on child porn charges

A Minneapolis substitute school teacher went to a city park seeking to exchange child pornography only to be snared by self-described predator vigilantes who record their catches and share them on social media, according to charges filed Friday.
Preston Casey Palmer, 34, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with 14 felony counts involving solicitation, possession and distribution of child pornography.
Palmer, of Minneapolis, was arrested Wednesday at Brackett Field Park, close to the school where he worked, and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
Since he was hired on Nov. 25, 2024, Palmer has worked at Southwest High School, Ella Baker (pre-K through eighth grade), the Anishinabe Academy and Waite Park elementary schools, and most recently Sullivan STEAM Middle School.
Sullivan is located in the 2700 block of 39th Avenue S., near the park where Palmer was arrested about 3:30 p.m.
While Palmer was being apprehended, a child in the park said, “ ‘That’s my teacher,’ ” the criminal complaint quoted the student as saying.
Less than two hours before the charges were filed, the School District said Friday in response to a data request from the Minnesota Star Tribune that Palmer remained employed and is not currently assigned to any school.
Following the charges, the district released a statement about Palmer that read, “The safety of our students is our top priority. Due to data privacy laws, MPS is unable to share any information at this time. We want to remind our students and community if they see or experience anything concerning to report it to a trusted adult or through our HelpMe App or website."