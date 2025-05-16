Minneapolis

Twin Cities teacher lured to park by online vigilantes, jailed on child porn charges

The substitute teacher in the Minneapolis district unknowingly arranged a meeting with members of an online vigilante group that calls itself “Predator Poachers.”

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 8:01PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Minneapolis substitute school teacher went to a city park seeking to exchange child pornography only to be snared by self-described predator vigilantes who record their catches and share them on social media, according to charges filed Friday.

Preston Casey Palmer, 34, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with 14 felony counts involving solicitation, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Palmer, of Minneapolis, was arrested Wednesday at Brackett Field Park, close to the school where he worked, and remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Since he was hired on Nov. 25, 2024, Palmer has worked at Southwest High School, Ella Baker (pre-K through eighth grade), the Anishinabe Academy and Waite Park elementary schools, and most recently Sullivan STEAM Middle School.

Sullivan is located in the 2700 block of 39th Avenue S., near the park where Palmer was arrested about 3:30 p.m.

While Palmer was being apprehended, a child in the park said, “ ‘That’s my teacher,’ ” the criminal complaint quoted the student as saying.

Less than two hours before the charges were filed, the School District said Friday in response to a data request from the Minnesota Star Tribune that Palmer remained employed and is not currently assigned to any school.

Following the charges, the district released a statement about Palmer that read, “The safety of our students is our top priority. Due to data privacy laws, MPS is unable to share any information at this time. We want to remind our students and community if they see or experience anything concerning to report it to a trusted adult or through our HelpMe App or website."

Palmer was arrested after he was lured to the park by Alex Rosen’s “Predator Poachers,” whose members across the country purposely lure pedophiles, then post videos of suspects being apprehended by police.

According to the charges, police were sent to the park and spoke with several people with Predator Poachers. They told police that Palmer had been communicating since March with a 17-year-old posing as a 13-year-old boy.

After sending sexually explicit images and videos, the charges say, Palmer agreed to a meeting in the park with the boy and another member of the vigilante group posting as the boy’s father.

A cellphone with that contained more than 1,000 files, the charges said. A preliminary review of 40 files turned ump numerous images of child sexual abuse involving victims as young as 5 years old.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Twin Cities teacher lured to park by online vigilantes, jailed on child porn charges

card image

The substitute teacher in the Minneapolis district unknowingly arranged a meeting with members of an online vigilante group that calls itself “Predator Poachers.”

Minneapolis

Five years later, how will Minnesota remember George Floyd?

card image

Minneapolis

University of Minnesota shuts down antiracism research center after plagiarism allegations against founder

card image