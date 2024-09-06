Twin Cities teacher, already in prison, has been indicted in the sexual assault of 12 children

The new charges detail abuses that occurred between 2013-2021. When Hjermstad was originally charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in 2020, he fled Minnesota. He was arrested by police in Idaho who found “thousands of videos of him assaulting children, some at his Brooklyn Center home.” That data was turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which began an investigation into Hjermstad. The victims in those videos include the 12 children in the new indictment.