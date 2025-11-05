Voters in Twin Cities suburbs pick new leaders to address development, affordability

Suburban residents on Tuesday brought their kitchen-table concerns to the polls, selecting new mayors and City Council members in several cities.
Anxiety about rising taxes and rapid development emerged as key issues in contests beyond the Twin Cities. Here are the results from key suburban races to watch as of late Tuesday night.
Bloomington
In Bloomington, which follows a ranked-choice voting system, Danielle Robertson won an at-large City Council seat with roughly 53% of the vote, defeating Jonathan Minks and Isaak Rooble.
A proposed 9.5% property tax hike emerged as a key issue in the local race, with the three candidates advancing different visions for addressing rising costs.
Robertson, a stay-at-home mom and licensed attorney, hesitated during the campaign to identify specific items in the budget to cut before seeing “what works and what doesn’t.” But she said the city needs to balance residents’ desire to keep taxes low with the need to provide high-quality services.
Voters also cast ballots in two other City Council races.
Incumbent Shawn Nelson held onto his seat in a western part of the city, earning about 67% of the vote and defeating Andrew Luckraft.
But a race to represent a southern portion of the city was still undecided after first-round votes were counted. Incumbent Dwayne A. Lowman earned 37% of the first-round votes, and challengers Jessica Keehan and Aaron C. Smith trailed with about 31% and 32% of the first-round votes, respectively. Since no candidate received a majority of the vote, the race will require further tabulation.