Twin Cities mom agrees to 4-year sentence for fentanyl overdose death of girl, 1

Vorlicky told officers while in jail that her drugs of choice are methamphetamine and fentanyl, and claimed to have smoked the last of her fentanyl on the morning of Dec. 1. She also claimed to have ingested a Percocet and smoked meth that morning. Vorlicky said her baby was healthy and cooing “mama” before Vorlicky fell asleep near her around noon, then awoke to Harrison screaming for help.