Twin Cities middle school staffer repeatedly sexually assaulted student near gym, charges say

Joshua James Moton, 23, of Bloomington was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 5:34PM
Richfield Middle School (Richfield School District)

A Twin Cities middle school staff member repeatedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the school, according to charges filed Thursday.

Joshua James Moton, 23, of Bloomington was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the numerous encounters at Richfield Middle School for at least a month.

Moton was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $650,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

As a campus supervisor, Moton’s responsibilities included escorting students from classrooms to elsewhere in the building along with duties as a paraprofessional and coach for several sports teams, the criminal complaint noted.

In response to the allegations, Superintendent Steve Unowsky said in a statement sent to families and others in the school community that Moton was placed on administrative leave.

“We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and deeply appreciate their swift response and dedication to protecting our students,” the statement continued. “We are unable to share additional details at this time. Please know that this decision is made to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.”

According to the complaint:

Police went to the school Tuesday on a report that Moton was sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

The student told an officer that Moton kissed her while escorting her from class about a month ago. Several times followed when he took her from class to an area down near the gym, where he assaulted her.

She said the encounters happened “multiple times over the last month” and as recently as Monday.

Under police questioning, Moton initially denied and then admitted assaulting the girl within the past week and knew what he was doing was illegal.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

