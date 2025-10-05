Thousands of runners will set off from downtown Minneapolis at 8 a.m. today for the 43rd Twin Cities Marathon, a 26.2-mile route that finishes at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
The course winds past the Chain of Lakes and along the Mississippi River before climbing Summit Avenue, where crowds traditionally gather to cheer on runners during the final stretch. Organizers say about 30,000 people are expected to take part in races throughout the day, from the marathon itself to shorter events.
Road closures will be in place across both cities through the early afternoon, and officials are encouraging drivers to plan extra time. The race remains one of the region’s signature fall traditions, bringing together elite athletes, first-timers and spectators from across Minnesota and the Midwest.
Among those competing in the race this year is Courtney Dauwalter, the trail-running superstar who grew up in Hopkins.
After the Twin Cities Marathon was canceled two years ago to due to “black flag conditions” — the high reached 92 degrees that day — there was fear that 2025 could be a repeat. But the weather has cooled over the past few days, with temperatures expected to be around 70 degrees when starting.
