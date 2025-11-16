Twin Cities fraud case draws in THC company, former House Majority leader and prominent attorney

An Eden Prairie entrepreneur with a lengthy history of civil judgments against him has been charged with stealing $76,000 from the THC beverage company he co-founded with former Minnesota House Majority leader Ryan Winkler and writing fake emails under the name of prominent Twin Cities attorney Chris Madel.
Christian Schenk, 46, is charged with theft by swindle and theft in Hennepin County for a series of illegal transactions related to Crooked Beverage Company.
“He is a menace,” Winkler said of Schenk.
Christa Groshek, an attorney who is not yet representing Schenk but appeared as a friend of the court for his first appearance in Hennepin County on Friday, said in a statement that, “Mr. Schenk adamantly denies the allegations. The complaint has mischaracterized the ownership of the alleged businesses in question, making the allegations baseless. Mr. Schenk plans to fight the case and he looks forward to his day in court.”
The other founders of Crooked Beverage became aware of the case after learning that a Carver County judge had ordered some of Schenk’s income be directed to his ex-wife because Schenk owed her more than $300,000 in backpay for spousal and child support.
Shortly after being made aware of the court order, Winkler and other owners of the company received a letter, purportedly from Madel, saying to not worry about the court order against Schenk, and that it was being taken care of in a court settlement.
Winkler, who announced this week he will make another run for the state House of Representatives, was suspicious of the letter and called Madel, who said he had nothing to do with it.
Madel, a dogged litigator who has been rumored as a potential challenger to Gov. Tim Walz in 2026, told the Star Tribune he never represented Schenk but had met him previously in an adversarial role as an attorney.