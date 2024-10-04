From $275K to almost $700K, these Twin Cities duplexes offer potential income to homebuyers

Karen and her late-husband Robert Hoyle built their 4,248 square-foot St. Anthony Park home in St. Paul in 1977, knowing they wanted the flexibility of having a lower-level unit they could rent out or use for family members. Now the house —with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground level — is on the market for $649,000 as Hoyle looks to live with her children out of state.