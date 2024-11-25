Turkeys not on your table this Thanksgiving: Minnesota’s great wild turkey comeback

“They’re a really adaptable bird,” Huck said. They are able to thrive in urban and agricultural areas, but also live in remote woods thanks to a diet that can include insects, berries, plants, tree buds, frogs, snakes and nuts. They can run up to 18 mph, fly up to 50 mph and spend nights roosting in trees to stay safe from predators such as coyotes. As many as 40 turkeys might be tucked into the same tree.