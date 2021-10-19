It's Tuesday Morning Nickelback on Daily Delivery with three distinct and flavorful football segments:

2:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins for his weekly film review, helping host Michael Rand dissect how the Vikings were able to get their deep passing game going against the Panthers in Sunday's win. It showed a willingness to adapt on the part of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as well as an improvement in pass protection from the offensive line.

10:00: But did the offense do enough, even on a day when they gained more than 500 yards? One could say the Vikings still don't have enough trust in that side of the ball until absolutely necessary, and that the lack of trust could be this team's downfall. That and more were central to the discussion on this week's "My Least Favorite Team Is My Favorite Team."

25:00: Whether it was culture, skill or some combination of both, the Gophers' 30-23 win over Nebraska on Saturday put Minnesota in great position for a successful season. They'll need to continue to be balanced on offense as the season goes on, as Randy Johnson talked about and wrote about recently.

