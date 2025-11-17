Business

Morrison, Minnesota’s newest representative, calls for House to vote on Trump tariffs

Kelly Morrison, the Deephaven Democrat, sends House Speaker Mike Johnson a letter signed by bipartisan group of legislators.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 17, 2025 at 11:58AM
Kelly Morrison, the Deephaven Democrat who won a special election for Congress, sent a letter co-signed by a bipartisan group of representatives to House Speaker Mike Johnson calling for a House vote on Trump's tariffs. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Minnesota’s newest member of Congress is calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to hold a vote on President Donald Trump’s contested tariff authority.

Rep. Kelly Morrison, the Deephaven Democrat who sits on the small business committee, sent a letter to Johnson on Monday calling Trump’s tariffs on Brazil, Canada and a host of other countries “likely illegal” and pushing for Congress to regain control of its constitutional authority.

“You have the opportunity to take a concrete step toward ending this manufactured crisis by allowing these bipartisan resolutions to come to the House floor,” Morrison said.

In a statement, Morrison said her letter is co-signed by a bipartisan group of signatories and showed that legislators have finally agreed to reassert Congress’ power of the purse.

Three separate resolutions last month cleared the U.S. Senate, on tight but bipartisan votes, overturning Trump’s use of tariff power against Brazil, Canada and a slew of other nations under a 1977 “emergency” authority.

Beginning in April, Trump imposed tariffs around the globe, claiming the U.S. trade deficit was a national emergency. Currently, U.S. consumers pay a 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods and a 35% rate on goods from Canada.

Trump and his supporters have said the tariffs put the U.S. on an even playing field with other companies, lowering the trade deficit, and encourages investment in the U.S.

Many economists have suggested the tariffs have directly led to higher prices for U.S. consumers and reduced economic growth, but the tariffs have been a political priority for Trump.

On Friday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a central Minnesota Republican, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” program that Trump was “winning on tariffs.”

Speaker Johnson’s office did not return a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case brought by small businesses to overturn the administration’s tariffs under the 1977 law. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who has sharply criticized the across-the-board tariffs, sat in the courtroom for the argument.

According to the Yale Budget Lab, Trump’s tariffs in 2025 are estimated to generate $2.6 trillion over 10 years. But they’re also, on average, costing each American household $1,800 in raised prices.

Several companies, including in Minnesota, said in their latest earnings reports that they were covering at least part of the cost of tariffs by raising prices.

about the writer

Christopher Vondracek

Washington Correspondent

Christopher Vondracek covers Washington D.C. for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

