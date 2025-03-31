News & Politics

Trump administration has removed Minnesota buildings from list of federal offices it wants to sell

The Paul D. Wellstone building in Minneapolis and the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building were among those included on an earlier list.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 6:30PM
The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Trump administration has revised a list of federal buildings it hopes to sell over the next several years, removing eight offices in Minnesota that were initially targeted by the cost-slashing effort.

The General Services Administration released a new version of the list last week that included only eight buildings in total and asked interested buyers to submit non-binding term sheets to the agency.

An earlier version listed more than 400 buildings that could be sold, but the GSA quickly took it down.

“GSA is focused on rightsizing the federal real estate portfolio to reduce the burden on the American taxpayer,” reads a release with the updated list.

“This initiative aims to engage the market, attract interested parties, and inform strategies that will expedite the disposition of federal assets.”

A spokeswoman didn’t comment further on the new list.

The earlier list of possible disposals included the Paul D. Wellstone building in Minneapolis, the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a historic courthouse in Fergus Falls and two Social Security Administration offices.

An internal presentation described the buildings as “non-core assets” that could require costly repairs and renovations needed down the road.

The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which primarily houses employees for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was last renovated in 2014.

The historic Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building houses a passport office for the U.S. Department of State and offices for Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board. It was renamed after the late U.S. Senator last year.

Experts said finding buyers for those buildings or tenants to fill them could be especially challenging. While demand for high-quality office space has been strong in some parts of the metro area, demand has generally been soft, especially in and around downtown St. Paul.

Related Coverage

Outdoors

Feds plan to terminate leases at Mississippi River recreation headquarters and visitor center in Minnesota

Politics

Trump administration eyes sale of historic Wellstone building, other federal offices in Minnesota

News & Politics

Minnesota communities hope bonding bill will help clean water, repair buildings and address other infrastructure needs

At the end of last year, nearly a third of the office space in that area was vacant, according to a quarterly report from Colliers.

The Trump administration has called federal workers back into the office five days a week, but it wasn’t clear if some workers would have a building to return.

That doesn’t mean Minnesota buildings won’t end up on the list in the future. The GSA said it will" post additional assets regularly" going forward.

about the writer

about the writer

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Second Minnesota university student detained by ICE

card image

A Minnesota State University Mankato student was detained Friday, and a University of Minnesota student was detained Thursday. Reasons for both arrests are unclear.

News & Politics

Minnesota House leaders propose deeper spending cuts than Walz, Senate

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

A fourth woman alleges being sexually assaulted by unlicensed Twin Cities massage therapist

card image