Trump administration has removed Minnesota buildings from list of federal offices it wants to sell

The Trump administration has revised a list of federal buildings it hopes to sell over the next several years, removing eight offices in Minnesota that were initially targeted by the cost-slashing effort.
The General Services Administration released a new version of the list last week that included only eight buildings in total and asked interested buyers to submit non-binding term sheets to the agency.
An earlier version listed more than 400 buildings that could be sold, but the GSA quickly took it down.
“GSA is focused on rightsizing the federal real estate portfolio to reduce the burden on the American taxpayer,” reads a release with the updated list.
“This initiative aims to engage the market, attract interested parties, and inform strategies that will expedite the disposition of federal assets.”
A spokeswoman didn’t comment further on the new list.
The earlier list of possible disposals included the Paul D. Wellstone building in Minneapolis, the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a historic courthouse in Fergus Falls and two Social Security Administration offices.
An internal presentation described the buildings as “non-core assets” that could require costly repairs and renovations needed down the road.