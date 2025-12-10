Trump administration accuses Minneapolis schools of racism in protecting minority teachers

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed suit against Minneapolis Public Schools, accusing the state’s third-largest district of providing discriminatory protections to teachers of color in layoff and reassignment decisions.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, marks the Trump administration’s latest salvo against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives — in this case, the district’s efforts to bolster its minority teaching ranks.
At issue is a contract agreement with educators that includes language shielding teachers of color from “last-in, first-out” layoff practices and prioritizing the hiring of black male educators at a north Minneapolis elementary school.
“Discrimination is unacceptable in all forms, especially when it comes to hiring decisions,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a news release Wednesday. “Our public education system in Minnesota and across the country must be a bastion of merit and equal opportunity — not DEI.”
Her office alleges that the contract provisions favoring “underrepresented” groups violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and it seeks a permanent injunction against their use and the adoption of any similar language.
A Minneapolis district spokeswoman said Wednesday she could not comment on pending litigation.
Three years ago, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to the seniority-disrupting contract language as part of a deal to end a three-week teachers strike.
Under the agreement, teachers from “underrepresented” populations were exempted from seniority-based layoffs and reassignments, as well as prioritized for reinstatement over teachers with more seniority who were not minority group members.