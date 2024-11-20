Trial witness describes vast smuggling network that brought migrant family who froze to death to America

The migrants told the alleged smuggler, Fenil Patel, that they couldn’t find the driver who was supposed to pick them up on the U.S. side of the border and that they were too cold in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, 2022. As the weather dropped to minus 33 degrees with the windchill, they told Patel their children, ages 11 and 3, could not stand the weather and they did not have enough clothes to keep warm.