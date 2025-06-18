The Latest

Travel Troubleshooter: Thrifty billed me $2,212 for rental car damage, but I didn’t do it!

When a traveler rents a car from Thrifty, she notes damage to the front bumper. Why is she getting a bill for the damage?

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 12:00PM
The north terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage.
The north terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage. (Associate/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Q: I rented a car from Thrifty in Anchorage, Alaska, and noted damage on the front bumper when I took the car. Months later, Thrifty is holding me responsible for the damage, which I didn’t cause. The evidence is very clear from the paperwork I have, but Thrifty’s third-party claims company, PurCo, won’t listen. It claims that Thrifty lost the paperwork proving I didn’t cause the damage.

The paperwork clearly states that the damage was there when I checked the car out. PurCo wants me to pay $2,212. Can you help me?

A: Thrifty shouldn’t have charged you a dime — and not just because you had already noted the damage. I’ll get to the other reason in a minute.

This is another instance of a company blaming its customer for something that wasn’t their fault. When you rent a car, it is essential to carefully document any pre-existing damage to avoid being held responsible for it later.

It sounds like you did everything by the book. You paid for Thrifty’s damage waiver, and you noted the damage on the paperwork when you checked out the car. But Thrifty’s third-party claims company, PurCo, is claiming that Thrifty lost the paperwork. How convenient!

Could you have done anything differently? Yes. If you ever get a car that’s damaged, politely ask for another one. I’ve seen too many cases where an employee assures a customer that “it’s fine,” only for them to receive a bill for repairs later.

You could have also taken “before” and “after” pictures. I didn’t see any as part of your claim, and they might have helped establish that the damage was there before you rented the car.

Why wasn’t PurCo listening to you? Your bill included a $400 “administrative fee,” which is what PurCo charges to handle a claim. I wasn’t there when your case came in, but if I had to guess, I’d say PurCo didn’t want to lose the business.

But your case was a slam dunk. Not only did you have written proof of the pre-existing damage, but you also had a second defense. The dates of your rental didn’t align with the dates on the claim.

I contacted Thrifty on your behalf. A representative reviewed your file and agreed that you should not have been charged for the damage. The representative contacted PurCo and requested that it close your claim.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.

