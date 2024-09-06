Travel Troubleshooter: Cruise line and credit card company fighting over $250 refund

Q: Last year, I canceled a cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line after paying a $250 deposit. I explained that the credit card used to make the deposit was closed.
NCL told me to obtain a letter from Chase confirming the closed account. Once NCL received it, the cruise line said it would send me a check.
I followed NCL’s instructions. But after I submitted my refund request, NCL told me that it had refunded my old credit card. I called Chase, and a representative promised to “research” my problem and send me a letter within 10 to 15 business days.
The Chase letter informed me that the $250 refund was returned to NCL. I ended up in a three-way call with Chase and NCL that devolved into an argument over who was responsible. It got so bad that the NCL representative said she was going to file a formal complaint against the Chase representative.
I don’t care who is responsible — I want my money back.
A: NCL is responsible for getting the money back to you. Full stop. The cruise line can argue with whomever it wants, but nothing will change that fact.
But first, I can’t believe a company like NCL is still writing checks in the 21st century. It should be able to get a new credit card number or just send the refund directly to your bank account. But a check? Come on.
You did an excellent job of keeping a paper trail on your case. It shows that NCL sent the money to Chase. It also shows that Chase never received the money. These emails are helpful when you’re trying to resolve a problem like this because they will help the bank and cruise line sort things out. But at the risk of repeating myself, NCL needs to find a way to return your deposit even though it’s gone missing,
I can understand how this ended up with a three-way phone call, and that might have been the only way to solve this for NCL. But really, shouldn’t it have worked quietly behind the scenes to fix things with Chase instead of making you a character in this drama? I think so.
I list the contacts for all the key executives on Elliott.org. You could have reached out to one of the NCL executives and if that didn’t work, to a Chase manager.
I contacted NCL on your behalf. A cruise line representative said your refund was delayed because you closed your credit card (no mention of an intransigent bank). NCL asked for your mailing address and then sent you an old-fashioned check for $250.
Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or elliottadvocacy.org/help.
