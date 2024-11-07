Trauma patients could be enrolled without consent in study of drugs to prevent blood loss

Hennepin is aiming to become one arm of a national study in the Pittsburgh-based LITES Network, which will be enrolling more than 1,000 adult victims of traumatic injuries. Because some patients will be unconscious or too injured to give permission, researchers are seeking a federal exception to enroll them without prior informed consent. Researchers will then explain the study and its goals to patients once they are stabilized, or to their family members, to gain their continued participation.