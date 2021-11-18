Introduction: A piece in The Athletic this week indicated there is an expectation within MLB that Byron Buxton will be traded by the Twins. Though there wasn't much news beyond what has already been reported — the sides keep talking about a new contract but can't agree on terms; the Twins worry about his injury history but also the backlash for letting him go — it was a reminder that we're into the baseball offseason with no resolution in sight. And it's also an opportunity to restate this: trading Buxton would be a giant mistake that the Twins would regret on multiple levels.

7:00: Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to give an evaluation of the team after 15 games. Though there have been some rough edges, including sluggish starts from Kirill Kaprizov and Kevin Fiala and a certain lack of sharpness in keeping pucks out of the net, a 10-5 record bodes well for the rest of this season. And the new-look Wild blue line will greet an old friend Thursday when Ryan Suter's Dallas Stars visit Xcel Energy Center.

26:00: The Wolves only collected half of all available defensive rebounds in Wednesday's game against the Kings, leading coach Chris Finch to raise his voice at halftime. The response came after the break, with Minnesota getting a much-needed 107-97 win. But defensive rebounding remains a big issue.

