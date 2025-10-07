Toro to pay $200M for Canadian manufacturer of vacuum excavation trucks

Bloomington’s Toro is investing further in the underground construction market, announcing a deal to acquire Calgary-based Tornado Infrastructure Equipment for about $200 million.
Founded in 1984, Tornado makes vacuum excavation trucks used for projects in underground construction, utilities and power transmission.
The trucks help in installing or repairing underground utilities. They use water or compressed air to safely loosen debris and then a powerful vacuum to excavate loose debris or a slurry of material.
In 2019, Toro expanded in the underground construction market with the $700 million acquisition of Oklahoma-based Charles Machine Works, makers of the Ditch Witch brand of underground equipment.
Ditch Witch, which specializes in underground construction equipment, makes towable vacuum excavation machines and trucks. In 2022, it partnered with Tornado on Ditch Witch-branded hydro-vac trucks.
A public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Calgary, Tornado earned $7.8 million during the past four quarters on revenue of $107 million.
“This acquisition builds on the momentum in our professional segment, which represented nearly 80 percent of our fiscal 2024 new sales, and expands our underground construction product lineup,” said Rick Olson, Toro’s chairman and CEO, in a news release.
For the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2024, Toro earned $418.9 million on revenue of $4.6 billion, including $3.6 billion in revenue from the professional segment.