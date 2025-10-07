Business

Toro to pay $200M for Canadian manufacturer of vacuum excavation trucks

The pending acquisition will complement its Ditch Witch brand.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2025 at 3:13PM
Toro acquired Charles Machine Works of Oklahoma, maker of Ditch Witch equipment, in the first half of 2019 for $700 million.
Toro acquired Charles Machine Works of Oklahoma, maker of Ditch Witch equipment, in the first half of 2019 for $700 million. It recently announced an expansion into the underground construction market with a deal for Calgary-based Tornado Infrastructure Equipment. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bloomington’s Toro is investing further in the underground construction market, announcing a deal to acquire Calgary-based Tornado Infrastructure Equipment for about $200 million.

Founded in 1984, Tornado makes vacuum excavation trucks used for projects in underground construction, utilities and power transmission.

The trucks help in installing or repairing underground utilities. They use water or compressed air to safely loosen debris and then a powerful vacuum to excavate loose debris or a slurry of material.

In 2019, Toro expanded in the underground construction market with the $700 million acquisition of Oklahoma-based Charles Machine Works, makers of the Ditch Witch brand of underground equipment.

Ditch Witch, which specializes in underground construction equipment, makes towable vacuum excavation machines and trucks. In 2022, it partnered with Tornado on Ditch Witch-branded hydro-vac trucks.

A public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Calgary, Tornado earned $7.8 million during the past four quarters on revenue of $107 million.

“This acquisition builds on the momentum in our professional segment, which represented nearly 80 percent of our fiscal 2024 new sales, and expands our underground construction product lineup,” said Rick Olson, Toro’s chairman and CEO, in a news release.

For the fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2024, Toro earned $418.9 million on revenue of $4.6 billion, including $3.6 billion in revenue from the professional segment.

Tornado’s revenues have risen sharply. Annual revenue grew more than 30% in 2024 and 130% in the past two years, with the Ditch Witch partnership being a key factor.

The companies expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2026. Toro plans to keep the Tornado brand and make it a division of the company’s underground and specialty construction group.

Tornado has approximately 300 employees and manufacturing operations in the Alberta cities of Red Deer and Nisku. Management and employees of the company are expected to make the transition to Toro.

“This acquisition will help expand both our geographical footprint and product range to better serve customers facing complex projects in energy, power transmission and water infrastructure,” said Peter Moeller, Toro’s group vice president of underground and specialty construction, in a news release.

According to a news release from Tornado, it has been undergoing a strategic review of alternatives for the past eight months involving potential strategic and financial buyers. Alexandra Ricci, an analyst with Paradigm Capital who follows Tornado, wrote in research note she didn’t believe a new bidder would emerge.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

