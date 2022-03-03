Toro Co.'s earnings declined 37.5% in the first quarter as the Bloomington-based company continues to deal with supply chain challenges.

"Demand across our businesses remained robust, while supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures continued," Richard Olson, Toro's chief executive, said in a news release.

Olson said the maker of outdoor maintenance and construction equipment already is seeing conditions improve.

"We do expect the current supply chain dynamics to resolve over time and are beginning to see some signs of improvement," Olson told analysts.

Still, while conditions surrounding the supply chain and COVID-19 are easing, the company did not feel comfortable raising its guidance for the year, officials said. Toro expects adjusted earnings to be between $3.90 and $4.10 a share for the fiscal year.

For the quarter ended Jan. 28, sales increased 7% to $933 million. Earnings were $69.5 million, or 66 cents a share, compared with $111.3 million, or $1.02 a share, in the same period last year.

In the quarter, Toro acquired for $400 million the Intimidator Group, a maker of zero-turn mowers, that will become part of its professional segment. Company officials mentioned in a conference call with analysts that the maker of Spartan brand mowers faced some of the same supply chain constraints as Toro did, but will soon benefit from the increased scale and supply chain expertise that it gets by joining Toro.

Toro also introduced its GeoLink Solutions Autonomous Fairway Mower at a recent industry trade show and a new battery-powered materials handling machine for indoor construction markets at a different tradeshow with good reception for each.

The battery-powered Ultra Buggy uses the same HyperCell battery technology as Toro uses in its new Revolution line of commercial grade zero-turn mowers. Olson said in the earnings call that reservations of Revolution mowers have so far exceeded their expectations.

Toro's shares were down 4% in afternoon trading on Thursday.