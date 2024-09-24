Elections

Tom Emmer to play role of Tim Walz in practice debates with JD Vance

Minnesota’s Rep. Emmer and his team have studied Tim Walz’s mannerisms, policy positions and debates, according to a source.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 11:35PM
Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer joined Donald Trump and JD Vance in the VIP seating at the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sen. JD Vance has picked another Minnesota politician to play the role of Gov. Tim Walz in practice sessions ahead of their televised vice presidential debate: U.S. Rep Tom Emmer.

The selection of Emmer was confirmed by a source familiar with the Republican candidate’s debate preparation. Emmer and his team have also spent the past month studying Walz’s past debates, his mannerisms and his policy positions, according to the source. The vice presidential debate will be at 8 p.m. Central Time in New York.

Walz, who was elected to the House before running for governor, overlapped for a period with Emmer when they were both in Congress. Emmer is the House majority whip, which is the the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

On the Democratic side, sources have told news outlets including NBC and Politico that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be playing the role of Vance in Walz’s debate preparations.

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Elections

See More
Elections

Tom Emmer to play role of Tim Walz in practice debates with JD Vance

card image

Minnesota’s Rep. Emmer and his team have studied Tim Walz’s mannerisms, policy positions and debates, according to a source.

Politics

Trump calls for 100% tariffs on cars made in Mexico as part of US manufacturing plan

Elections

How to watch the VP debate in Minnesota

card image