Sen. JD Vance has picked another Minnesota politician to play the role of Gov. Tim Walz in practice sessions ahead of their televised vice presidential debate: U.S. Rep Tom Emmer.
Tom Emmer to play role of Tim Walz in practice debates with JD Vance
The selection of Emmer was confirmed by a source familiar with the Republican candidate’s debate preparation. Emmer and his team have also spent the past month studying Walz’s past debates, his mannerisms and his policy positions, according to the source. The vice presidential debate will be at 8 p.m. Central Time in New York.
Walz, who was elected to the House before running for governor, overlapped for a period with Emmer when they were both in Congress. Emmer is the House majority whip, which is the the third highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.
On the Democratic side, sources have told news outlets including NBC and Politico that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be playing the role of Vance in Walz’s debate preparations.
