Tolkkinen: Young Arne Carlson and the great turkey surprise

Arne Carlson, the former Minnesota governor, doesn’t remember why his family didn’t have a turkey that Thanksgiving.
It was the late 1940s. They had immigrated to the U.S. from Sweden but had just tried to move back, hoping to improve their fortunes there. But they found a country as economically desolate as any other in Europe in the aftermath of World War II.
Back in the U.S., his dad landed a job in the Bronx as the caretaker of an apartment building. The family lived in the basement apartment. Carlson thinks they must have had beds, or at least mattresses, but he does recall that they used fruit crates for furniture.
They were poor but far from morose. They always found humor in something, even though there wasn’t much to eat and they had no turkey to carve.
“As we were sitting and chatting, we were interrupted by the sound of a large thud outside in the back alley,” Carlson wrote in an anecdote he sent to me. “My brothers and I rushed to see what happened. There lying partially splattered on the concrete was a browned, fully cooked turkey.”
Someone in an apartment above theirs had evidently set the Thanksgiving turkey to cool on the fire escape, from which it had toppled.
“We scooped it up and brought it in, and everybody just laughed,” he told me this week. “And that’s probably the most humorous, delightful Thanksgiving we’ve ever had.”
The turkey was delicious. Now 91, he says it was also one of the weirdest things ever to happen to him.