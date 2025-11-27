Tolkkinen: Young Arne Carlson and the great turkey surprise

If anything good came out of the shutdown, it was that so many people demonstrated their love for the poor during that time, donating to food shelves or getting together to serve community meals. People live in poverty right under our noses. It could be a retired person who would rather die than admit they don’t have enough to eat. It could be a young family who stretches their budget by eating at a soup kitchen. Before her death, Carlson’s ex-wife, Barbara Carlson, was open about having run out of money as an octogenarian after a lifetime of spending as she pleased.