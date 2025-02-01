That might sound like tedious bureaucrat speak, but rulemaking is a powerful tool that can result in major changes. Everybody gets to comment on the changes they’d like to see — and that means every Minnesotan — and the state has to respond to every comment. Do you want to preserve the status quo? You can tell them that. Do you want dairies to have to spread their manure in a much larger area? You can say that. Do you want to limit the use of fertilizer in geologically sensitive areas? Go ahead. Let them know.