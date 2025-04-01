April Fools’ Day storm to bring half foot of snow or more to parts of Minnesota

It’s not an April Fools’ Day joke: Central and northern Minnesota will be hit with up to a half foot of snow or more on Tuesday into Wednesday.
The metro will get off light but not unscathed, with an inch or two possible, the National Weather Service said.
Winter storm warnings are in effect in an area stretching from Wheaton in western Minnesota through the Brainerd Lakes area and all the way to the Canadian border.
The heaviest snow is expected along the North Shore of Lake Superior and the Iron Range, where up to 10 inches could pile up by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
As much as 5 to 7 inches of wet, heavy snow is expected to fall in an area from Alexandria to Hinckley, according to the Weather Service.
Lesser amounts — 2 to 4 inches — are forecast in an area from Marshall to Willmar to St. Cloud to Cambridge, where winter weather advisories are in place. Some rain and sleet could also mix in overnight Tuesday, keeping snow totals down.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the Weather Service said. “Use caution when walking or traveling in areas that see ice and snow accumulation.”
Rain will fall in the metro area before turning over to snow Tuesday night and back to rain on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.