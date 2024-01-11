Introduction: Host Michael Rand was almost ready to believe the Timberwolves were true championship contenders before they faltered down the stretch of a wonderful game at Boston. It doesn't mean they won't get there, nor does it mean we can't give the credit for a great short-handed effort. But they still have things to prove.

10:00: The Wolves are feeling some of the same shift in expectations that the Gophers men's basketball team is experiencing. Head coach Ben Johnson and standout big man Dawson Garcia weigh in on that idea.

20:00: Gophers women's hockey senior Madeline Wethington joins the show for a look at her extended hockey family, the PWHL, and a big weekend against Ohio State.

33:00: Hockey teams going in opposite directions; a seismic shift in big-time football

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports