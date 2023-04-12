Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Introduction: Host Michael Rand walks listeners through the disappointment of the Timberwolves' 108-102 overtime loss to the Lakers in Tuesday's play-in game. Even if they came in shorthanded — by their own doing, mostly — the game was there to take. But they squandered a 15-point lead and now face the possibility of elimination on Friday.

11:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for an update on the Vikings. We're still waiting for clarity on Dalvin Cook and Za'Darius Smith, but perhaps the draft in two weeks will spur some action and bring some roster balance.

30:00: Pablo Lopez continues to shine for the Twins, while the Wild's playoff seed has been determined.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports