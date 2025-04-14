Sports

Podcast: Wolves matchup, Wild’s chances, Twins woes and Rory’s wild ride

Chip Scoggins pinch hits for Patrick Reusse on Monday’s episode with host Michael Rand. They start with the Wolves’ win over Utah on Sunday, which set up a playoff matchup against the Lakers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 3:32PM
Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker looks to pass against the defense of Lakers forward Rui Hachimura earlier this season. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Chip Scoggins pinch hits for Patrick Reusse on Monday’s episode with host Michael Rand. They start with the Wolves’ win over Utah on Sunday, which set up a playoff matchup against the Lakers. Game 1 of the series is Saturday, with the Wolves needing to find a way to stop Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Can they stay composed enough to use their depth to their advantage?

Plus the Wild had a huge win in Vancouver on Saturday, leaving them on the verge of clinching a playoff berth. The Twins are staggering at the plate, even after a good win Sunday. And Rory McIlroy had a Sunday to remember at Augusta.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

