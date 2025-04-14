Podcast: Wolves matchup, Wild’s chances, Twins woes and Rory’s wild ride

Chip Scoggins pinch hits for Patrick Reusse on Monday’s episode with host Michael Rand. They start with the Wolves’ win over Utah on Sunday, which set up a playoff matchup against the Lakers. Game 1 of the series is Saturday, with the Wolves needing to find a way to stop Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Can they stay composed enough to use their depth to their advantage?
Plus the Wild had a huge win in Vancouver on Saturday, leaving them on the verge of clinching a playoff berth. The Twins are staggering at the plate, even after a good win Sunday. And Rory McIlroy had a Sunday to remember at Augusta.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports