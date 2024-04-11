WOLVES PREVIEW

vs. Atlanta Hawks, Target Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: Each of the Western Conference's top three seeds remain possible for the Wolves, but they'll need some help from the Nuggets to still get No. 1 after Wednesday's loss at Denver. They can clinch the No. 2 if they beat both Atlanta and Phoenix at home. If they win both and Denver and Oklahoma City each lose one of their last two games, the Wolves would be the No. 1 seed. If all three teams tie, the Thunder would be 1, the Wolves 2 and Nuggets 3. The Nuggets have San Antonio and Memphis left. The Thunder have Milwaukee on Friday and Dallas on Sunday, both at home.

Watch him: Hawks star Trae Young returned in Wednesday's 115-114 home loss to Charlotte after he missed 22 games following February ligament surgery on his right pinkie finger. He played on a minutes restriction and wore bands on his ring and pinkie fingers. Young went 5-for-5 from the floor, 2-for-2 on threes and scored 14 points in 21 minutes.

Injuries: The Wolves listed star Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable on Thursday after he was cleared to resume basketball activities on Tuesday. Coach Chris Finch said he'd like to get Towns in action before the playoffs. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson sprained his ankle Tuesday for a third time in a month and is out along with center Oneyeka Okongwu.

Forecast: The Wolves are still playing for playoff seeding while Atlanta is all but certain to be the East's 10th seed after losing four consecutive games and will play Chicago in the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Hawks rested their regulars in Wednesday's fourth quarter. Give the motivation edge to the home team.

. . .

