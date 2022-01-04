Oklahoma City at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Wednesday, Target Center

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Thunder update: G Josh Giddey, the sixth pick in the 2021 draft from Australia, became the youngest player in NBA history (19 years, 84 days) to record a triple double (17 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds) in Sunday's 95-86 loss to Dallas. ... The rebuilding Thunder (13-23) is at the bottom of the Northwest Division. ... Coach Mark Daignault is sidelined because of COVID-19. Assistant Mike Wilks will run the team. ... G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 22.7 points per game. ... Second-leading scorer F Laguentz Dort (knee) is questionable. ... Roseville native Mike Muscala, in his eighth NBA season, averages 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Wolves update: The 17-20 team could finally be back at full strength as C Karl-Anthony Towns, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, and G D'Angelo Russell are back from the health and safety protocols list and have returned to "competition reconditioning." They are listed as questionable. ... The Wolves, 10-10 in home games, will play at Oklahoma City on Friday night to start a four-game road trip. ... They are 37-87 all-time against the Thunder.