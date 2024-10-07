Tim Walz’s media blitz continues with late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Gov. Tim Walz is set to make his late-night debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, part of a campaign media blitz following last week’s vice presidential debate.
The Democratic ticket is turning up the heat with several TV and podcast appearances this week.
With less than a month until Election Day, the Democratic ticket appears to be blanketing the airwaves with a slew of appearances in both traditional and online media this week for both Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Harris campaign faced criticism for not engaging more with the media following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race.
In addition to Kimmel’s show, Walz is also set to appear Monday on “Smartless,” a podcast hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the campaign confirmed. On Sunday he sat down with “Fox News Sunday,” which marked his first appearance on a Sunday news program since becoming Harris’ running mate.
Walz and his dog Scout recently went for a walk in the Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park with the creator behind the popular X account WeRateDogs for an episode that went live last week.
Similarly, Harris is doing her own slew of interviews this week, starting with an interview on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast with Alex Cooper, released on Sunday. Harris will appear on “The View” on Tuesday as well as SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” On Tuesday evening, Harris will make her own late-night appearance as a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
Both Harris and Walz are set to appear on an election episode of “60 Minutes” on Monday. Former President Donald Trump backed out of the election special. Instead, “60 Minutes” will travel to interview voters in battleground Arizona, according to CBS News.
On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump sat down with radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, while vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance appeared on “Fox & Friends,” marking the anniversary of the Hamas terror attack on Israel.
