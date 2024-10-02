Vice presidential nominees Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio faced off Tuesday in their only scheduled meeting and what is likely the final debate of the 2024 election.
The 5 biggest moments from the Vance-Walz vice presidential debate
The midwestern men made their case to America just weeks ahead of Election Day.
The event, hosted by CBS News, provided another chance for Americans to listen to the candidates before Election Day, Nov. 5. It also provided ample opportunities for memorable and meme-able moments.
Here are five highlights:
Walz: “I’m a knucklehead”
In a challenging moment for Walz, the Minnesota governor was asked to clarify his previous remarks about the time he spent in China in 1989. He’s said he was in Hong Kong during the spring Tiananmen Square massacre, yet MPR and other outlets have reported that he did not visit until later that year. Walz conceded somewhat, saying he hasn’t been perfect and added: “I’m a knucklehead at times.”
Vance says moderators weren’t supposed to fact-check him
At one point in the debate, Vance took issue with a clarification that debate moderator Margaret Brennan issued about his remarks on Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio. After Vance blamed “illegal immigration” for many of the Midwest city’s woes, Brennan said many Haitian immigrants in Springfield have legal protected status. To that, Vance said: “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check.”
Moments later, both candidates had their mics cut.
A tussle over whether Trump actually lost in 2020
While debating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath, Vance said former President Donald Trump peacefully gave power to President Joe Biden two weeks later. Walz asked if Trump lost the election, and Vance answered by saying he’s more concerned about administrative censorship on social media platforms.
“Tim, I’m focused on the future,” Vance said.
“That’s a damning non-answer,” Walz replied.
Vance responds with compassion when Walz says his son witnessed a shooting
When the debate turned to gun violence in schools, Walz mentioned that his son Gus witnessed a shooting at a community center in 2023. The incident at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center was widely reported when it happened, but it’s only been recently that Gus Walz’s presence was confirmed.
“Those things don’t leave you,” Walz said.
“Christ have mercy,” Vance replied, adding that he didn’t know Gus Walz had witnessed a shooting. “It is awful.”
A civil handshake ends the night
Once the debate concluded, Vance and Walz lingered, chatting and shaking hands before introducing their wives to one another. Commentators quickly characterized the night as substantive, civil and kind.
