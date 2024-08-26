Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is getting on the campaign trail this week as he heads to Georgia to campaign alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.
Tim Walz heads to Georgia this week to campaign with Kamala Harris
The Minnesota governor is hitting the campaign trail as vice presidential nominee, though he is not scheduled to stay for a Thursday night rally Harris will hold in Savannah.
The two-day “bus tour” starting Wednesday will be the Democratic ticket’s first presidential campaign stop in Georgia, increasingly a pivotal swing state in the battle with Republican candidate Donald Trump. It comes a week after Walz accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.
Walz is not expected to stay for a Thursday evening rally with Harris in Savannah, according to information the campaign released over the weekend.
Walz will meet with voters during their tour, though the campaign announcement did not specify an itinerary of stops ahead of the Thursday night rally in the Savannah area.
Still unclear is when Walz might swing by the Minnesota State Fair, which he traditionally has hit on opening day but which he missed this year for the Democratic National Convention.
On Monday morning, Walz attended to some state business, with his public schedule noting that he was scheduled to interview candidates for three vacancies in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District.
