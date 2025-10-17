Three Minneapolis mayoral challengers back a stronger separation ordinance. Frey says they go too far.

Minneapolis mayoral candidates Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton pledged on Thursday to strengthen the city’s ordinance by barring local police and city officials from cooperating with federal agents, including assisting with crowd control during immigration enforcement.
The pledge the candidates signed onto also calls for Minneapolis police to confront federal agents to a degree that Mayor Jacob Frey, who is running for reelection, said was dangerous.
The three candidates appeared at a news conference organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, which is circulating a petition signed by more than 600 people calling for changes to the separation ordinance.
The petition calls for an ordinance that would require police to refuse federal requests to assist with crowd control or taping off an area; prohibit any law enforcement officer in the city from using face coverings; and require police to remove federal agents from a protest area and stop them from “abusing or detaining protesters.”
Among the petition’s listed “demands:” Officers would “shelter and protect” anyone fleeing federal agents during a raid or protest, and police would “immediately arrest” any federal law enforcement officer hiding their identity from any Minneapolis resident.
Minneapolis’ separation ordinance currently bars city employees from asking about one’s citizenship or immigration status, requesting documents to prove immigration status, and using knowledge of that status to enforce immigration laws.
Concerns arose over a June incident in which heavily-armed federal agents, including members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies, raided a restaurant on Lake Street as part of a drug investigation.
The involvement of ICE and masked agents angered residents who believed it to be an immigration raid and arrived at the scene to protest. Police assisted with crowd control, but a city audit found they did not violate the separation ordinance, which prohibits police from immigration enforcement.