Three Minneapolis mayoral challengers back a stronger separation ordinance. Frey says they go too far.

Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton back a petition that includes local police removing federal agents who wear masks in immigration raids.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 4:25AM
The Rev. DeWayne Davis, state Sen. Omar Fateh, Mayor Jacob Frey and Jazz Hampton at a Minneapolis mayoral candidate debate last month at Westminster Hall in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis mayoral candidates Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton pledged on Thursday to strengthen the city’s ordinance by barring local police and city officials from cooperating with federal agents, including assisting with crowd control during immigration enforcement.

The pledge the candidates signed onto also calls for Minneapolis police to confront federal agents to a degree that Mayor Jacob Frey, who is running for reelection, said was dangerous.

The three candidates appeared at a news conference organized by the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee, which is circulating a petition signed by more than 600 people calling for changes to the separation ordinance.

The petition calls for an ordinance that would require police to refuse federal requests to assist with crowd control or taping off an area; prohibit any law enforcement officer in the city from using face coverings; and require police to remove federal agents from a protest area and stop them from “abusing or detaining protesters.”

Among the petition’s listed “demands:” Officers would “shelter and protect” anyone fleeing federal agents during a raid or protest, and police would “immediately arrest” any federal law enforcement officer hiding their identity from any Minneapolis resident.

Minneapolis’ separation ordinance currently bars city employees from asking about one’s citizenship or immigration status, requesting documents to prove immigration status, and using knowledge of that status to enforce immigration laws.

Concerns arose over a June incident in which heavily-armed federal agents, including members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies, raided a restaurant on Lake Street as part of a drug investigation.

The involvement of ICE and masked agents angered residents who believed it to be an immigration raid and arrived at the scene to protest. Police assisted with crowd control, but a city audit found they did not violate the separation ordinance, which prohibits police from immigration enforcement.

Fateh, whose parents are Somalian immigrants, said he was “deeply concerned” about President Donald Trump’s administration “and its deployment of masked secret police into our communities, abducting and disappearing our families, friends and neighbors. Crowd control or not, [police] should never collaborate or assist with ICE.”

Davis compared protests against immigration enforcement to that of the Civil Rights Movement.

“We need to make sure we do not have an out-of-control illegal law enforcement coming and destroying our democracy in the Twin Cities,” Davis said.

Hampton argued the separation ordinance must force a “true separation” between police and ICE, or a “gray area” would persist. “Let’s be unequivocal about it,” he said.

Frey said he supports many of the changes called for by the three candidates, including barring federal agents from wearing masks to hide their identities. But he said that requiring police to remove and even arrest federal agents goes too far.

“How do they suppose we do that?” Frey said in an interview. “Giving directives like these has life and death consequences in the very communities they’re trying to protect.”

Frey has refused to commit to barring police from crowd control during federal law enforcement operations, saying police generally need to protect people and property.

Dave Orrick of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

