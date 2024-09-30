Refresh your home on a budget with these easy house projects

As a result, homeowners are looking to home projects and renovations to increase the value of their homes and make it closer to their dream, according to Angi, a home services website that allows users to search for contractors for home improvement work. The agency, which surveyed more than 6,000 homeowners in the U.S., found they spent 51% more on home projects last year compared to 2019, according to its “State of Home Spending” report.