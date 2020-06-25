The Roots Picnic

Already well-versed at staging virtual performances from their day job as "The Tonight Show" house band, Questlove, Black Thought and their legendary crew are converting their hometown music fest into a national affair online. The hosts will play their own set and back Philly star Musiq Soulchild alongside appearances by H.E.R., SZA, red-hot rappers Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, gospel great Kirk Franklin and even Michelle Obama, whose organization When We All Vote has been brought to the Picnic table. (7 p.m. Sat.) YouTube

'We'll Do It for Half'

It's been a fine season for stand-up specials, thanks to big names like Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt and Hannah Gadsby. Add George Lopez to the list. In his first hour for Netflix, the former late-night host sweats through topical anecdotes with a generous helping of Spanglish and Rodney Dangerfield-style twitches. The set is aimed primarily at his Latinx fans, but all are welcome to eavesdrop. Netflix, starting Sunday

'Da 5 Bloods'

Four black veterans return to Vietnam to recover the body of a fallen comrade in Spike Lee's latest joint, which is part war movie, part "Treasure of the Sierra Madre." It's a surprising, often brutal drama, buoyed by offbeat humor and an outstanding ensemble led by Delroy Lindo. Netflix

Oakes Fegley in “Pete’s Dragon.” Disney

'Pandas'

Hulu is picking up 16 Imax documentaries this summer, giving viewers a chance to see award-winning films without having to crane their necks. True, the films lose some of their visual impact on the small screen. But this 2018 adventure, narrated by Kristen Bell, fares better than most. If anything, the star attraction, a bold wanderer named Qian Qian, is even more adorable when he's not the size of King Kong. Hulu

'Murder in Hollywoodland'

Imagine getting a news alert that says Tiny Fey was being questioned in the murder of Steven Spielberg. That gives you an idea of how the death of director William Desmond Taylor rocked Hollywood in 1922. The Wondery podcast network's exceptional production values are put to good use here, with two narrators — one playing Taylor himself, narrating his demise like William Holden in Gloria Swanson's pool. Fans of the silent-film era will love the details and familiar characters in this podcast, while novices will find an education alongside a finely crafted story. podcasts.apple.com

'A Good Time for the Truth'

It's a good time for this 2016 collection of essays by 16 Twin Cities writers of color, edited by poet and essayist Sun Yung Shin. The book has been named the next "One Book/One Minnesota" read, and it is available for free download from the eBooks Minnesota website. Read the book, think about the issues, and then join Shin for an online discussion in August. More information is online with the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library. Minnesota Historical Society Press

Pride stories

Pride is virtual this year, and let's be honest: Going to another Zoom meeting instead of being outdoors marching shoulder to shoulder in solidarity is not the same. Instead, try going to a virtual queer theater fest that runs through Pride weekend. "Vichitra: An Anthology of Queer Dreams," an audiovisual storytelling experience from LGBTQ+ people of South Asian origin, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury airs at 6 p.m. Friday. Venezuelan-born, Brooklyn-based Migguel Anggelo screens his short film "Maid in America," about a hotel maid who ponders the promises of the American dream for immigrants, at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free, Dixonplace.org

'The Fine Art of Social Distancing'

You never know what's going to happen at a Jesse Malin concert — hey, is that Bruce Springsteen strutting onto the stage? This weekly streaming show, which charges a $10 admission fee, is just as star-studded and unpredictable as his live shows, and almost as much fun. The interviews with fellow musicians like Graham Parker and Debbie Harry are top-notch, but the real draw is seeing what deep-cut covers the former D Generation singer will mix in with his sharp originals. So far, the set lists have included Lou Reed's "Sally Can't Dance," the Ramones' "Questioningly" and the Clash cover "Police & Thieves." It's only a matter of time before the Boss adds harmony on Zoom. 6 p.m. Thursdays, jessemalin.veeps.com

'Pete's Dragon'

Not the original, semi-animated mess but the 2016 remake that stars Robert Redford. Directed by indie master David Lowery, the newer "Pete" has almost nothing in common with the original except that dragon, which a boy (Oakes Fegley) discovers in a forest that is about to be chopped down. It's a rousing adventure with a sweet message about family and protecting the environment. Disney+, Amazon, YouTube

'Once Were Brothers'

Essentially a visual version of Band leader Robbie Robertson's 2016 memoir "Testimony," this is a one-sided documentary about how the influential Americana group came together, thrived and fell apart. It is the rare music doc that deals with drug and alcohol abuse honestly and in depth. "Once Were Brothers" offers some fabulous vintage footage — both on- and offstage — and current testimony from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and others. Music fans will appreciate this cinematic ode to the greatness of the Band, if not its lack of fairness. Hulu