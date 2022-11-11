Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: In a football-heavy show, host Michael Rand begins with three interesting things he gleaned from the Vikings this week: The moment Kirk Cousins knew Justin Jefferson was special, how Kevin O'Connell views his running backs and the difference T.J. Hockenson sees already in playing for the Vikings instead of the Lions.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins the show to set up Sunday's intrigue-filled game against the Bills. One of the biggest story lines is a revisiting of the Stefon Diggs trade and all that went into a tumultuous time in Minnesota.

30:00: Does Rand actually say something nice about Aaron Rodgers?

