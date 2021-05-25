Intro: Michael Rand dives into the Wild's Game 5 victory over Vegas, a 4-2 win in which Minnesota was outshot 40-14 but nonetheless prevailed. Zach Parise had a huge goal in his second game after being reinserted into the lineup, helping the Wild build a 3-1 lead and then hang on for dear life. You'll hear postgame clips from both Parise and head coach Dean Evason.

11:00: Rand welcomes a couple of Wild fans onto the show to hear their perspectives on Game 5 — and to gauge where their overall confidence in the team is now compared to just before puck drop on Monday night.

19:00: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on SportsCenter anchor Kenny Mayne's final show Monday, helping clarify his situation with Green Bay. It sure sounds like he has already moved on from the organization.

26:00: Don't look now, but the Twins are starting to play better and win more. We're still at "enjoy any positive" instead of "check the standings" mode, but we'll see if that can still

