The warm, welcoming island of Aruba is a vacation, not a trip

Eagle Beach did not disappoint. We scored a pair of huts with lounge chairs to serve as our beach-time base. There was a tent offering watersports like jet skiing and parasailing, as well as a beach bar for food and drinks. But what it had was as striking as what it didn’t have: loud music, lots of people or a constant parade of vendors selling bracelets and beach wraps. Just a clean, white-sand beach leading into translucent water in so many shades of sapphire it seemed unreal.