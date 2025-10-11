Culture

New Twin Cities area vintage market aims to offer ‘best of the best’

The biannual Standard is presented by Olio Vintage and Rosella Vintage in Minneapolis.

By Alexis Letang

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 11, 2025 at 12:47PM
Myla Lasley, left, and James Carothers shop together at Olio Vintage, which debuts a new market, the Standard, in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vintage lovers and rookies can visit a new biannual vintage market on Sunday: The Standard, presented by Olio Vintage and Rosella Vintage.

Located at Hennepin Hall in Minneapolis, the event will feature more than 20 vintage vendors selling clothes, home goods and novelties. About six local artists will also be there selling handmade jewelry, art and prints.

Jahna Peloquin, owner of Rosella Vintage, organized the event with Olio owner Carrie Martinson.

Much like Olio, the market will feature a variety of styles. Some items will be Victorian while some will lean more Y2K. While there will be unique and luxury pieces, there will also be basic vintage items, such as sweaters.

“I definitely want it to feel like an extension of the shop,” Martinson said.

She and Peloquin have known each other since Olio opened three years ago. Rosella Vintage is one of eight resident vendors at Olio, and all will be at the market on Sunday.

Martinson said there will be something for everyone regardless of style and price point, with prices ranging from $20 to hundreds of dollars depending on the item.

Martinson and Peloquin both said they wanted a market that was smaller and more curated — emphasizing quality over quantity. Many vintage markets are becoming overcrowded with vendors, Martinson said, which can be overwhelming for customers.

Carrie Martinson, left, the owner of Olio Vintage, and Jahna Peloquin, the owner of Rosella Vintage, at Olio Vintage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“All of us are bringing our best of the best,” Peloquin said. She said many of the vendors will be diving into their archives and putting out special items for the event.

In addition to the resident vendors from Olio, Peloquin and Martinson picked the people from a list of vintage vendors that they know.

“We could have probably picked twice as many people as were on the list,” Martinson said. “It was hard.”

The market takes place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The two hope to host the market again in the spring with a different selection of vendors.

Merchandise on display. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Vintage brooches from Rosella Vintage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Three more markets

Moth Market

When: Through Oct. 15, every day from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. except Tuesdays.

Where: Moth Oddities, 13 5th St. NE., Mpls.

Hosted at and by Moth Oddities. Those who attend Moth Market may see Western-inspired sweaters and jackets just in time for the late-to-come fall weather.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

When: Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The North Loop Green at 350 5th St. N., Mpls.

From the people behind the traveling vintage pop-up Totally Rad Vintage Fest is Twin Cities Vintage Flea. A late addition to the line of dates announced earlier this year, the market is described as a "vintage haven."

Vintage Fall Crawl

When: Through Oct. 31.

Where: 16 women-owned vintage shops are participating, giving customers who present the crawl passport a 10% discount, while also receiving a stamp in their passport toward a gift card drawing. The website says 100% of the proceeds from sales of the $10 passports will go toward the YWCA.

Jahna Peloquin, the owner of Rosella Vintage, puts up a sign advertising the Standard Vintage Market at Olio Vintage. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
