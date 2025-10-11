New Twin Cities area vintage market aims to offer ‘best of the best’

Vintage lovers and rookies can visit a new biannual vintage market on Sunday: The Standard, presented by Olio Vintage and Rosella Vintage.
Located at Hennepin Hall in Minneapolis, the event will feature more than 20 vintage vendors selling clothes, home goods and novelties. About six local artists will also be there selling handmade jewelry, art and prints.
Jahna Peloquin, owner of Rosella Vintage, organized the event with Olio owner Carrie Martinson.
Much like Olio, the market will feature a variety of styles. Some items will be Victorian while some will lean more Y2K. While there will be unique and luxury pieces, there will also be basic vintage items, such as sweaters.
“I definitely want it to feel like an extension of the shop,” Martinson said.
She and Peloquin have known each other since Olio opened three years ago. Rosella Vintage is one of eight resident vendors at Olio, and all will be at the market on Sunday.
Martinson said there will be something for everyone regardless of style and price point, with prices ranging from $20 to hundreds of dollars depending on the item.
Martinson and Peloquin both said they wanted a market that was smaller and more curated — emphasizing quality over quantity. Many vintage markets are becoming overcrowded with vendors, Martinson said, which can be overwhelming for customers.