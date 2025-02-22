The one metric that muddled customer service

To close out the NPS discussion, I for one have had many instances where at the end of a business transaction a willing worker (a term often used by Deming to describe the well-intentioned workers who were just “doing their best,” when often that was not good enough because the root causes of poor performance were in the system, and that system was owned by management) would say something to the tune of “You will be receiving a survey in the mail/email/text. I hope you will find it in your heart to rate me a 9 or 10 … .” This is a clear signal that this enterprise is using NPS as a tool to measure employee performance and that there is bonus money or, perhaps worse, employment security involved. This employee knows he or she will receive a reward if you claim to be a Promoter. This kind of shenanigan is likely to skew results at a minimum, and perhaps contribute to customer abrasion.