The OlyMNpics: Curling caught fire; which winter pastime should go for gold next?

Minnesota knows winter games.
Home to just under 6 million people, this state sent more athletes to the 2026 Winter Olympics than most countries. Thirty-seven athletes with ties to Minnesota were going for gold in Milan Cortina — and giving NBC viewers their quadrennial reminder that curling exists and you love it.
It wasn’t always so. Curling was included in the first Winter Games in 1924, then dropped like a stone. It took generations of lobbying and demonstrations to restore curling to full Olympic glory in 1998.
Your favorite sport might not be an Olympic sport now, but that could change. There was a time when critics thought snowboarding had no place in the Olympics. There was a time when Olympic skiers only raced down the mountains — not up, as they do in ski mountaineering.
Now that Olympic curling has taken the world by storm, which Minnesota winter pastime should go for the gold next?
Skijoring with dogs
The crowd went wild on the cross-country course Feb. 18 — but not for anyone on skis.
Nazgul, a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog, bounded onto the course in the middle of a race, mugging for the cameras and following skiers down the homestretch to a photo finish. His owners told National Public Radio that the dog, who is “stubborn, but very sweet,” must have escaped from his doghouse at their bed-and-breakfast at the event site in Lago di Tesero.
Fortunately, the top racers had already finished, so Nazgul didn’t distract anyone from a shot at a medal. The biggest cheer of the day, the giggling announcers noted, didn’t go to any of the skiers.