The OlyMNpics: Curling caught fire; which winter pastime should go for gold next?

Wait until the rest of the world sees us skijor.

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2026 at 7:00PM
Looking for a new Winter Games? Look to Minnesota. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File) (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota knows winter games.

Home to just under 6 million people, this state sent more athletes to the 2026 Winter Olympics than most countries. Thirty-seven athletes with ties to Minnesota were going for gold in Milan Cortina — and giving NBC viewers their quadrennial reminder that curling exists and you love it.

It wasn’t always so. Curling was included in the first Winter Games in 1924, then dropped like a stone. It took generations of lobbying and demonstrations to restore curling to full Olympic glory in 1998.

Your favorite sport might not be an Olympic sport now, but that could change. There was a time when critics thought snowboarding had no place in the Olympics. There was a time when Olympic skiers only raced down the mountains — not up, as they do in ski mountaineering.

Now that Olympic curling has taken the world by storm, which Minnesota winter pastime should go for the gold next?

As the ice caves at Apostle Islands demonstrate, Minnesotans know winter. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Skijoring with dogs

The crowd went wild on the cross-country course Feb. 18 — but not for anyone on skis.

Nazgul, a 2-year-old Czechoslovakian wolfdog, bounded onto the course in the middle of a race, mugging for the cameras and following skiers down the homestretch to a photo finish. His owners told National Public Radio that the dog, who is “stubborn, but very sweet,” must have escaped from his doghouse at their bed-and-breakfast at the event site in Lago di Tesero.

View post on X

Fortunately, the top racers had already finished, so Nazgul didn’t distract anyone from a shot at a medal. The biggest cheer of the day, the giggling announcers noted, didn’t go to any of the skiers.

Instead of waiting for a four-legged agent of chaos to disrupt an Olympic event, what if we invited them in? If sitting on a horse is an Olympic sport, then skiing with your dog should be an Olympic sport.

Every year in Minneapolis, snow-loving dogs and snow skiers gather on the shores of Bde Maka Ska for the City of Lakes Skijor Loppet.

The Scandinavians gave us skijoring — “ski driving.” Centuries ago, the Sami people harnessed reindeer to pull them along on skis. With no reindeer handy, modern skijoring usually involves horses, vehicles or an enthusiastic dog or two.

Some are purse dogs with a can-do attitude. Some are competitive teams that tear along the trails at blistering speed. All look like they’re having the time of their lives.

If sitting on a horse is an Olympic sport, then skiing with your dog should be one as well. (Jay Boller — Leslie Plesser/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Skijoring with horses

If Olympic crowds like skiing with dogs, they’ll love skiing with horses. In fact, they already have.

In 1928, at the second Winter Olympics, riderless horses galloped around a snowy track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, towing skiers behind them. It was one of two demonstration sports that year. The other, “military patrol,” evolved into the biathlon. But this was skijoring’s first and last Winter Games.

Minnesotans don’t have to wait for the International Olympic Committee to come to its senses.

This weekend, as the Winter Games wind down, Canterbury Park in Shakopee will convert its racetrack into a snowy obstacle course for “Extreme Horse Skijoring.”

Horses, skiers and snowboarders raced down the Canterbury Park track during Extreme Horse Skijoring.
Horse + ski = Olympic gold. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Broomball

The Minnesota Star Tribune once described Minnesota as “the center of the broomball universe.”

The game is played on frozen ponds and in ice rinks all over the state. It has all the fun and speed of hockey, without the skates. And all the sweeping of curling, without rocks and brooms. They use sticks these days, instead of brooms.

Minneapolis alone has more than 1,800 broomball players on 144 teams, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board estimates. The city’s history with the sport stretches back at least a century. Minnesota would crush this Olympic event.

If Olympic fans enjoyed all the sweeping in curling, they will love broomball. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Snow tubing

Sure, the bobsled is great. But what if it bounced?

Tobogganing used to be an Olympic sport. It debuted in 1928 and featured men in woolly sweaters sliding headlong downhill on wee sleds.

The Olympics immediately dropped tobogganing until everyone put on Lycra, rebranded it as skeleton and started sliding headlong down a hill at 80-90 miles an hour.

Let the bobsledders and lugers and skeleton people go for gold. But once the race is run, all those tracks and slopes are empty, which seems like a waste of a perfectly good sledding hill.

Let Minnesota show you what to do with a sledding hill.

Friends Christian Abraham, 5, and Miles Ware Jr., 14, engaged in a little slipping and sliding for fun at Theodore Wirth Park after school on Monday. They brought the inner tube, and Monday's snow freshened up a hill on the golf course.
Snow tubing is like the bobsled, but only bouncier. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ice fishing

There are sports that don’t belong in the Olympics, and sports that end up in the Olympics anyway.

Think ski ballet. Solo synchronized swimming. Live pigeon shooting. Pistol duels. Tug-of-war. Long jump and high jump — on horseback. Croquet. All were Olympic events at one point.

Compared to that, watching Olympians bore a hole in the ice and fish on a frozen lake would be destination television. Something to cut to when you’ve seen one too many athletes crash or cry or confess infidelity to a global audience.

They could set up a live cam. No announcers. No running commentary. Just snow and ice and the sound of the wind.

Beats Olympic croquet. (Photo: Courtesy of Dean Paron)

Snowball fight

One frigid February in 2019, St. Paul’s mayor and city council challenged Minneapolis to a snowball fight.

Combatants gathered at Como Park’s McMurray Athletic Fields. There would be three rounds. One for elected officials. One for small children. One for the big kids. The fighters took their positions and grabbed their snowballs. Eternal bragging rights and absolutely nothing else were at stake.

View post on X

Minneapolis won a round, St. Paul won a round and the third round, and by mutual consent, it was declared a tie.

Professional snowball competitions — yukigassen exist and yes, the Japan Yukigassen Federation is lobbying hard to get advanced snowball fighting into the Olympics.

The idea: the best athletes in the world worked their hearts out to reach the Winter Games. After the medals are handed out and the tears are dry, the host country could make space at the closing ceremonies for piles of the best packing snow — and then invite the best athletes in the world to have a snowball fight. No judges, no pressure; just a reminder that Winter Games are supposed to be fun.

A snowball fight was held at McMurray Fields between the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis. St. Paul mayor Melvin Carter right prepared to drop a giant snowball on the head of Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey Sunday February 24, 2019 in St. Paul, MN.
If shot put is an Olympic sport, snowball fights should be one, too. Here, then-St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter prepared to drop a giant snowball on the head of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey during an epic 2019 Twin Cities snowball fight. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Wait until the rest of the world sees us skijor.

