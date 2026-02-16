Feuding curlers, ‘slushy’ ice and other shocking Olympics scandals

But the figure skating ice also is on thin ice. The biggest skating name in Milan, Ilia Malinin, fell twice on the way to finishing eighth in the men’s event he was considered a lock to win. He said the ice was “not the best condition,” while also acknowledging that his competitors were dealing with the same conditions. (No stranger to figure skating controversy, Malinin finished second at U.S. nationals in 2022 and thought he’d earned a trip to the Olympics in Beijing. Jason Brown was selected instead, which Malinin was still grumbling about after his eighth-place finish, suggesting he’d have been better prepared in 2026 if he’d gone in 2022.)