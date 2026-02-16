Olympics

Feuding curlers, ‘slushy’ ice and other shocking Olympics scandals

... including the word you never thought you’d need: crotchgate.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2026 at 8:30PM
Canada's Marc Kennedy, in action during the men's curling round robin session against the United States, is at the center of one of several Olympics controversies. (Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press)

Are the Winter Olympics plagued with scandals? Is ice wet? (And, yes, wet ice is one of the scandals.)

There are always controversies at the Olympics, which continue through Feb. 22 and which happen so infrequently that the world’s eyes are bound to be laser-focused on them. Below, we break down what’s causing the most uproar in Milano Cortina:

Ice, out

Many Olympic events happen on ice, so you’d expect Italian organizers to get it right. But there have been numerous issues (and that’s not even counting that the hockey rinks are 3 feet shorter than NHL rinks, which everyone agreed to in advance).

Short track speed skaters and commentators have consistently complained about the ice, which they report is too “soft” or “slushy” and which is causing some races to restart as many as five times because of falls occurring right at the beginning. U.S. competitor Corinne Stoddard, a favorite who has gone medal-less, said the ice seems to have been formed with figure skating in mind instead of short track skating, which requires a harder surface for the speedsters’ blades to grab onto.

Ilia Malinin falls during the men's free skate program at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on Feb. 13. (Claudio Furlan/The Associated Press)

But the figure skating ice also is on thin ice. The biggest skating name in Milan, Ilia Malinin, fell twice on the way to finishing eighth in the men’s event he was considered a lock to win. He said the ice was “not the best condition,” while also acknowledging that his competitors were dealing with the same conditions. (No stranger to figure skating controversy, Malinin finished second at U.S. nationals in 2022 and thought he’d earned a trip to the Olympics in Beijing. Jason Brown was selected instead, which Malinin was still grumbling about after his eighth-place finish, suggesting he’d have been better prepared in 2026 if he’d gone in 2022.)

Italian organizers say the ice is constantly monitored and continues to be frozen.

When a Canadian is mad at you ...

It takes a lot to get one of the famously mild-mannered Canadians to repeatedly spew a four-letter word on international television. But that happened when one member of the Swedish men’s curling team accused Marc Kennedy, a Canadian stone thrower (the person who gets things started), of touching the stone more than once. No penalties were incurred but accusations have continued to fly (including, more recently, against the Canadian women’s team) and Kennedy was warned that his language could get him suspended if it recurls.

Not that kind of cheating

No one thinks Sturla Holm Lægreid is breaking the rules on the biathlon course. But basically everyone knows he broke them in his personal life. The Norwegian, who has won two bronze medals and a silver at this Olympics, used a TV interview for a publicity stunt, confessing he recently told his girlfriend that he was unfaithful and that he was hoping to win her back. So far, she’s just not that into him or his three medals.

The French judges, again

It was a mild upset that American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates were beaten for the gold by French rivals Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron. But eyebrows raised when it became evident that a French judge had scored her country’s team eight points higher than the U.S. athletes, while every other judge had them roughly even.

Gold medalists Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France wave as silver medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States look on after the the ice dancing free skate in Milan on Feb. 11. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Figure skating fans likely flashed back to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, when a French judge was implicated in collusion that eventually resulted in an overhaul of the judging system and Canadian silver medal pair Jamie Salé and David Pelletier being declared gold medalists a week after the competition ended.

Currently, officials of the International Skating Union are standing by the French judge — but they did the same thing in Salt Lake City. Also, some skating fans already resented Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron for their continued support of skater Nikolaj Sørensen, who is friends with Cizeron and the former partner/current fiancée of Fournier Beaudry. Sørensen was briefly suspended from competition after allegations of a 2012 incident of sexual abuse surfaced, although the suspension is not currently in effect because of jurisdictional questions. Meanwhile, Cizeron’s former ice dance partner, Gabriella Papadakis, with whom he won gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics, has written a book accusing him of “emotional abuse.”

Crotchgate

One of those sports that even Olympics fans forget until it pops back into consciousness every four years, ski jumping may linger a bit longer this time because of the bizarre story that some competitors may have injected hyaluronic acid into their penises. Turns out the injections — which would have happened during the pre-jumping phase when athletes are measured for their uniforms and would, apparently, have given them an aerodynamic advantage — were just a rumor. Reps of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said they’re ready to investigate, if need be.

