Olympics

Neal: St. Paul Curling Club shows its pride in its Olympic curlers

Three Team USA curlers are based at the St. Paul club, where a silver medalist’s parents showed up Sunday to join a celebration.

Columnist Icon

By La Velle E. Neal III

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 16, 2026 at 10:45AM
Sisters and Olympic curlers Tara Peterson, left, and Tabitha Peterson Lovick practice at the St. Paul Curling Club, their home club for many years, on Jan. 15 before leaving for the Milan Cortina Games. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ali Creeger arrived at the St. Paul Curling Club around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, for a full day of activity.

The American women’s curling team was about to play China at 7:05 that morning, with the men facing Norway at 12:05 p.m. That meant three members of the SPCC were in play: Tabitha Peterson Lovick and sister Tara Peterson for the women’s team, and alternate Rich Ruohonen of the men’s team.

Creeger, on the board of directors, crafted a plan for a viewing party once she found out the Olympic curling schedule. She expected about 100 visitors over the course of the day Sunday, especially with league play beginning at 4 p.m. She laid out snacks, coffee — Bloody Marys were eventually available — and crayons for children to color with.

“Because we have three Olympians,” Creeger said. “We should support them. We must support them.”

About 40 showed up for the women’s match in the morning. It was a pleasure to sit among the hardened, veteran curling crowd. They criticized shots. They criticized coaching. It was like sitting among Vikings fans during a game, without the swearing.

icon1:45
As Minnesota’s curling contenders capture excitement, here’s how to understand hog lines, numbers and sweeping, from MN Olympians Tara and Tabitha Peterson. (Amanda Anderson)

It didn’t help that the Peterson rink was off the mark during the first five ends of its match against China. Spectators grumbled when Peterson Lovick misfired on a takeout attempt in the fifth, allowing China to steal one and take a 4-1 lead. Doubt filled the second floor of the SPCC.

The skeptics included Steve Cerkvenik, 63, who lives a few blocks away from the facility. He’s a longtime curler who walked out on Sheet 7 at the SPCC two years ago for a bonspiel and discovered he was playing against current Team USA skipper Danny Casper.

After falling behind 4-1, the Americans counted two in the sixth and watched China grab one in the seventh before the Peterson rink got one in the eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson Lovick drew in to the button with her final shot of the ninth. China’s Rui Wang attempted a takeout that curled too much and caught a stone at the top of the 12-foot circle. Steal No. 1.

The American skip then made the shot of the game in the 10th. With five stones lined up diagonally above the button, she found a way to draw in. Wang was given an impossible task. And her takeout attempt failed. Steal No. 2. And the win for the Americans.

“I’ll have to say I wrote them off,” Cerkvenik said. “There was no way they were going to come back without some steals. And they did it.”

Related Coverage

Tabitha Peterson Lovick, left, high-fives Cory Thiesse while Tara Peterson, second from left, celebrates with Taylor Anderson-Heide after defeating China in women's curling at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday, Feb. 15. (Misper Apawu/The Associated Press)

After the match, Cerkvenik was down on Sheet 2, getting a lesson from Jason Smith. Smith, who was born in Robbinsdale, grew up in Chisholm, Minn., like longtime U.S. skip John Shuster. Smith was Shuster’s third in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

It was then that Cerkvenik attempted to get a visiting sportswriter to throw a stone.

The reporter, however, was on a mission. Because Keith and Shelley Dropkin, parents of mixed doubles silver medalist Korey Dropkin, had entered the building to watch the men’s match against Norway. Both are curling coaches who moved to White Bear Lake nearly two years ago from Massachusetts to be closer to sons Korey and Stephen. Their sons moved to Minnesota 13 years ago to pursue curling dreams.

But enough with the family history. Shelley Dropkin, what was it like to meet Snoop Dogg in the stands at the Olympics?

“He was great,” Shelley Dropkin said. “He was really, really cool. Just a real conversation about the game and how it is played. What was happening, why it was happening, what they were trying to do. He likes the humanity of the game.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg, right, talks to Shelley Dropkin, middle, the mother of American curler Korey Dropkin, at a mixed doubles curling competition at the Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 6. (Misper Apawu/The Associated Press)

Pictures of the two flooded the internet after their chat.

“The pictures went viral,” Keith Dropkin said. “We heard from so many people.”

The Dropkins returned from Italy on Thursday after watching their son team with Cory Thiesse to win the silver medal. Boy Korey didn’t have a good poker face. His emotions, positive and negative, were on display. Girl Cory was calm, calculated and confident. Boy Korey was fire. Girl Cory was ice. And it was a match, made in Duluth, that worked.

The Dropkin parents knew they had potential for a medal after they won the world championship in 2023.

“It’s a gift, honestly,” Shelley Dropkin said. “For them to have that level of communication and really be there for each other.”

By the time the men’s match began Sunday, the bar area was packed, with a couple of signs, face paint and cowbells. Casper’s rink stole two in both the second and third ends to take early control of the match, so cowbells were activated several times.

But the cultured curling crowd had no choice but to applaud a shot by Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell to end the seventh. The Americans had four stones in the scoring zone when Ramsfjell’s howitzer cleared all of them, counting two for Norway.

From left, Aidan Oldenburg, Luc Violette and Ben Richardson of the U.S. men's curling team celebrate during their round-robin match against Norway in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday, Feb. 15. (Misper Apawu/The Associated Press)

Ramsfjell struck again in the 10th with a takeout for three. Norway was back from the dead, tying the match at 8-8 and forcing an extra end.

Creeger stood on a chair while addressing the crowd: “I need to hear more cheering. You guys are fading.”

The cowbell came out. Casper, with the hammer, drew in with the final shot. And the Americans held off a furious Norwegian rally for a 10-8 victory.

Meanwhile, Cerkvenik managed to talk a broken-down sportswriter onto the ice to throw a stone for the first time. The result was horrible. And it was the least interesting thing that happened Sunday at a club with many interesting people in it.

League play was hopping at the St. Paul Curling Club on Thursday, Feb. 5. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

La Velle E. Neal III

Columnist

La Velle E. Neal III is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune who previously covered the Twins for more than 20 years.

See Moreicon

More from Olympics

See More

Olympics

Neal: St. Paul Curling Club shows its pride in its Olympic curlers

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image
Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Three Team USA curlers are based at the St. Paul club, where a silver medalist’s parents showed up Sunday to join a celebration.

Olympics

The latest: U.S. men’s hockey team advances to quarterfinals at the Olympics

card image

Olympics

Sweden, Switzerland stand in the way of another U.S. vs. Canada gold-medal game

card image