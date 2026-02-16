Neal: St. Paul Curling Club shows its pride in its Olympic curlers

Ali Creeger arrived at the St. Paul Curling Club around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, for a full day of activity.
The American women’s curling team was about to play China at 7:05 that morning, with the men facing Norway at 12:05 p.m. That meant three members of the SPCC were in play: Tabitha Peterson Lovick and sister Tara Peterson for the women’s team, and alternate Rich Ruohonen of the men’s team.
Creeger, on the board of directors, crafted a plan for a viewing party once she found out the Olympic curling schedule. She expected about 100 visitors over the course of the day Sunday, especially with league play beginning at 4 p.m. She laid out snacks, coffee — Bloody Marys were eventually available — and crayons for children to color with.
“Because we have three Olympians,” Creeger said. “We should support them. We must support them.”
About 40 showed up for the women’s match in the morning. It was a pleasure to sit among the hardened, veteran curling crowd. They criticized shots. They criticized coaching. It was like sitting among Vikings fans during a game, without the swearing.
It didn’t help that the Peterson rink was off the mark during the first five ends of its match against China. Spectators grumbled when Peterson Lovick misfired on a takeout attempt in the fifth, allowing China to steal one and take a 4-1 lead. Doubt filled the second floor of the SPCC.
The skeptics included Steve Cerkvenik, 63, who lives a few blocks away from the facility. He’s a longtime curler who walked out on Sheet 7 at the SPCC two years ago for a bonspiel and discovered he was playing against current Team USA skipper Danny Casper.
After falling behind 4-1, the Americans counted two in the sixth and watched China grab one in the seventh before the Peterson rink got one in the eighth.