I suppose this is a good thing.
The Minnesota Top 20, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing football ranking: Week 5
High school football is at the halfway point of the regular season, and the Star Tribune’s rankings of the top 20 teams show wins and losses are not as predictable as they used to be.
We’ve reached the halfway point of the regular season and it’s clear that there are no sure things in high school football this season. At least, not amongst the big schools.
Competitive balance is the buzzword. Teams at the top of Classes 6A and 5A — classes that deservedly make up the majority of the Minnesota Top 20 — are not asserting themselves in the manner at which we’ve become accustomed. Teams you used to count on consistently, week-to-week, are no longer the lock they once were (I’m looking at you, Eden Prairie).
Others who looked poised to run the table stumbled unexpectedly (Elk River) while another, Eagan, trumpeted its arrival to the party loudly with by beating perennial power Lakeville South.
Sure, having an any-given-Friday scenario can add flavor to a game. There is a comforting sense of order in having a well-defined strata to a season. Teams that are supposed to win do, and the unexpected upset becomes all the more memorable, burning itself into the collective brains of witnesses.
There is still excellence — undefeated teams at the top of the rankings -- just not as many you might expect. The number of undefeated will dwindle this Friday when when Shakopee travels to Minnetonka. And metro powers Maple Grove and Lakeville North and six teams each in Classes 5A and 4A, have yet to taste defeat.
Week 5: The Minnesota Top 20
1. Maple Grove (4-0)
Previous: 1. Last: def. Anoka 55-14. Next: Friday, home vs. Blaine, 7 p.m.
2. Lakeville North (4-0)
Previous: 2. Last: def. Farmington 27-20. Next: Friday, home vs. Eagan, 7 p.m.
3. Shakopee (4-0)
Previous: 3. Last: def. Eden Prairie 28-7. Next: Friday, at Minnetonka, 7 p.m.
4. Minnetonka (4-0)
Previous: 4. Last: def. Prior Lake 28-7. Next: Friday, home vs. Shakopee, 7 p.m.
5. Edina (3-1)
Previous: 6. Last: def. Wayzata 48-21. Next: Friday, home vs. Prior Lake, 7 p.m.
6. Stillwater (3-1)
Previous: 11. Last: Def. Mounds View 33-14. Next: Friday, at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.
7. Alexandria (5A, 4-0)
Previous: 8. Last: def. Sartell 42-13. Next: Friday, home vs. Brainerd, 7 p.m.
8. Moorhead (5A, 4-0)
Previous: 9. Last: def. Brainerd 50-15. Next: Friday, at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
9. Eagan (3-1)
Previous: 14. Last: def. Lakeville South 35-33. Next: Friday, at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.
10. Andover (5A, 3-1)
Previous: NR. Last: def. Elk River 47-31. Next: Friday, at Spring Lake Park, 7 p.m.
11. Owatonna (5A, 4-0)
Previous: 18. Last: def. Northfield 39-6. Next: Friday, at Rochester Century, 7 p.m.
12. Elk River (5A, 3-1)
Previous: 5. Last: lost: Andover 47-31. Next: Friday, at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, 7 p.m.
13. Blaine (3-1)
Previous: 13. Last: def. Osseo 48-21. Next: Friday, at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.
14. Eden Prairie (2-2)
Previous: 7. Last: lost to Shakopee 28-6. Next: Friday, home vs. Wayzata, 7p.m.
15. Becker (4A, 4-0)
Previous: 17. Last: def. Willmar 42-7. Next: Friday, at Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
16. Mankato West (5A, 3-1)
Previous: 16. Last: def. Chaska 17-14. Next: Friday. home vs. Chanhassen, 7 p.m.
17. Centennial (2-2)
Previous: NR. Last: def. St. Michael-Albertville 24-9. Next: Friday, at Osseo, 6 p.m.
18. Totino-Grace (4A, 4-0)
Previous: 20. Last: def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 42-7. Next: Friday, at Holy Angels, 7 p.m.
19. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5A, 4-0)
Previous: NR. Last: def. Cretin-Derham Hall 28-22. Next: Friday, Home vs. St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.
20. Farmington (2-2)
Previous: NR. Last: lost to Lakeville North 27-20. Next: Friday, at Rosemount, 7 p.m.
Also worth a mention: Anoka, Champlin Park, Mankato East (5A), St. Thomas Academy (5A), Stewartville (3A), Orono (4A).
