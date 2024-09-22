This was a flawless Friday evening for watching a high school football game in our end-of-summer paradise, and what better place than a small, unobtrusive field surrounded by trees and, behind those, the Mississippi River and city lights.
Reusse: DeLaSalle got a football field, and the neighborhood survived
The Islanders had to overcome some residents to get DeLaSalle Athletic Field built 15 years ago; on Friday, they couldn’t quite overcome a Minneapolis North team that has dominated the series in recent years.
Minneapolis North had taken the 2.7-mile trip from its high school to DeLaSalle, the school opened by Lasallian Brothers on Nicollet Island in 1900. Thus, the only Catholic high school in the city is marking its heritage with a 125th anniversary celebration throughout this school year.
Philip “Skip” Maas was the benefactor for the football field when it finally came to realization with a home game on Sept, 3, 2009. Yet, in the true spirit of this place, it is DeLaSalle Athletic Field, based on Skip (who died in 2022) stating: “The name DeLaSalle in more important than any of us.”
Being 25 years into its second century should give DeLaSalle significant seniority on the Island, although a group of the hyper-protective residents fought mightily against the football field. They termed themselves “Friends of the Riverfront” (as well as “Friends of” other elements), rather than “Friends of Less Traffic” a few times during a school year.
Phyllis Kahn lives down there and was among the vocal, of course. You remember Phyllis’ political career? She proposed allowing 12-year-olds to vote; she just didn’t want 16-year-olds playing football on her island.
Odd thing is, Kahn regularly has taken hikes with her walking sticks around the perimeter of the football field — even now at 87, so all parties are peaceful now, right?
Maybe not.
DeLaSalle would like to make it an artificial turf field, to better serve its football and two soccer teams, but that’s being opposed by the Friends-of crowd for environmental reasons. Pebbles will make their way from the field, fly a couple a hundred yards and wind up in the river … is that it?
Sounds silly, but maybe there are residents still around and mad about losing the last one.
Anyway, I was sitting there waiting for Friday’s kickoff and said to a school official, “I think I’ll refer to this game having been played at Phyllis Kahn Field.”
Response: “Please don’t.” Peace lovers, these DeLaSalle folks.
Powerhouse North has been dominant in what’s become an annual game with the Islanders, although rumors had it that North was somewhat down this year, and DeLaSalle might hang in there this time.
What followed was evidence you shouldn’t believe rumors.
Right away, North junior Cordae Williams almost broke the opening kick for a touchdown. Even though a turnover followed, that was an early sign that the Polars, as most nights, were a couple of steps faster.
It was 16-0 in the second quarter and North appeared on its way to another touchdown. Then, Jaylen Weatherspoon, an Islanders freshman, picked off a pass and came zooming down the right sideline. Suddenly, there was an explosion of noise from the DeLaSalle student section (it was a “Pink Out” on homecoming weekend).
Weatherspoon was caught at the North 30. On the first play, Jaden Alexander banged right and forced his way through a crowd to the end zone. Momentum swinging to the home team?
Not really. North smothered the two-point conversion, and scored again before halftime.
DeLaSalle did cut the deficit to 24-12 coming out of the second half, but it was a rout after that. For the night, Stephan Jackson scored four touchdowns, two on runs and two receptions from quarterback Logan Lachermeier.
Another running back, Jajuan Bobmanuel, ran in two touchdowns and three two-point conversions.
Final: North 56, DeLaSalle 12.
The Polars are 3-1, and that loss — it was 39-21 to Rocori. I wouldn’t call that much of a blemish on a Class 3A team’s record, considering on Friday night, Rocori pounded perennial heavyweight Hutchinson 35-14.
Bottom line: North still has speed aplenty.
Which gets us here: When researching the battle for DeLaSalle’s field, the bureaucrats and politicians were so terrified of Kahn and Co. that Diane Hofstede, representing Ward 3 on the City Council, had a suggestion:
Rather than allowing DeLaSalle to have a small football field behind the school, where residents might hear some occasional noise and see lights if they peered through trees, how about this: The school spends $4-5 million to build an elevated football field above the street-level parking lot in front of the school.
Elevated, Diane, really? Tough to play host to North then. With the momentum of that speed, a few Polars might have launched themselves into the river. Plus, think how much harder it would’ve been for Phyllis to get up there and take her walks.